JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 1,571 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. cut its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $130.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,626. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average of $142.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

