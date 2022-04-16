JOE (JOE) Price Tops $1.15 on Top Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last seven days, JOE has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $249.20 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.70 or 0.07492715 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,158.47 or 0.99975547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050274 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 216,859,013 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars.

