Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,335 ($30.43).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,400 ($31.27) to GBX 2,250 ($29.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,600 ($33.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,550 ($33.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.71) to GBX 2,320 ($30.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

JMAT stock traded up GBX 29.50 ($0.38) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,901.50 ($24.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,507. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,650 ($21.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,363 ($43.82). The company has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,843.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($23.77) per share, for a total transaction of £328.32 ($427.83).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

