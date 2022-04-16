Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.79

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.79 and traded as high as C$5.68. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$5.63, with a volume of 656,749 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Journey Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Journey Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$296.49 million and a PE ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.21.

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$39.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Journey Energy news, Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$480,548.60.

About Journey Energy (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

