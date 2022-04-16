JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Shares Down 1.2%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.94 and last traded at $58.94. Approximately 75 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.66.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.51% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

