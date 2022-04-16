JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €84.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($91.30) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($117.39) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €102.00 ($110.87) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($104.35) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €91.77 ($99.75).

FRA KGX opened at €54.54 ($59.28) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €69.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €84.10. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($88.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

