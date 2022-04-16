JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $69.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.44.

NYSE DAL opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $75,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 37.0% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $29,114,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

