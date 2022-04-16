JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $126.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $125.02 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

