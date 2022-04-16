JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Target Price to $48.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.25.

PulteGroup stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

