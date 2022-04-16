JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JSR in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSCPY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,497. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. JSR has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

