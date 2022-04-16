Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

JMIA opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $36.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.