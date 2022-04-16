JUST Hits Market Capitalization of $560.56 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. In the last week, JUST has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $560.56 million and approximately $114.30 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00045523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.80 or 0.07468594 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,399.91 or 0.99917295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00041620 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

