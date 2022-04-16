K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KNT. National Bankshares increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25.
About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (Get Rating)
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
