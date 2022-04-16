Kalata Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,037.00 (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 16th. Kalata has a market cap of $239,140.12 and $2,037.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalata coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kalata has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.97 or 0.07553148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,477.35 or 1.00076791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00053764 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

