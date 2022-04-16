Kalmar (KALM) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Kalmar (KALM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Kalmar has a total market cap of $10.44 million and $25,049.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00005586 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.06 or 0.07487878 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,517.30 or 0.99928363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041647 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,608,996 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

