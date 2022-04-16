Kalos Management Inc. Acquires 121 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $155.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.04 and a 200 day moving average of $156.92.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

