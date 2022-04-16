Kalos Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $122.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.45. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $113.70 and a twelve month high of $131.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.