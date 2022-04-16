Kalos Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average is $83.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.