Kalos Management Inc. Buys 195 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,615 shares of company stock worth $74,803,632. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

CVX stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $337.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

