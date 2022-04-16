Kalos Management Inc. Buys 340 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.96.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

