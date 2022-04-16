Kalos Management Inc. Increases Stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 290.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $223,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

BATS:FLQL opened at $43.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

