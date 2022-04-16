Kalos Management Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 146,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 549.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $77.29 and a one year high of $91.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.97.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

