Kalos Management Inc. Purchases 520 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.32. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.28%.

SR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

