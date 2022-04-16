Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of KMDA opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. Kamada had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Kamada by 111.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kamada by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.

