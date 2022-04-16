KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Cut to $39.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut KB Home from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.85.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in KB Home by 40.7% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 61,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in KB Home by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in KB Home by 1,375.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

