KBC Group NV Buys 20,566 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,665,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after buying an additional 541,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after buying an additional 231,029 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,358,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after buying an additional 185,045 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $160.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.84.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

