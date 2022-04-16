KBC Group NV Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,668,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,993,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $148.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

