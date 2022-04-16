KBC Group NV Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,262 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,775 shares of company stock worth $5,319,475. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

