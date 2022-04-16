KBC Group NV Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 80.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,913,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.27.

NYSE:ESS opened at $345.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.04. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.30 and a 52-week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

Essex Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.