KBC Group NV Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $218.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.28 and its 200 day moving average is $223.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

