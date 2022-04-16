KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Shares of SBAC opened at $355.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $281.45 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

