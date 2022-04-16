KBC Group NV Sells 207,207 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207,207 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $213.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.37 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.39%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

