KBC Group NV Sells 25,773 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,773 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after buying an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,324,000 after buying an additional 621,427 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,167,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Twilio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,907 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.43.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,013 shares of company stock worth $3,788,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $137.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.72 and its 200 day moving average is $234.91. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

