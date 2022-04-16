KBC Group NV Sells 945 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,447,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,604,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,990,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,475.00 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,155.00 and a 1 year high of $1,513.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,360.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,291.62.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

