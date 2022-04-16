KBR (NYSE:KBR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $66.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.65, but opened at $55.78. KBR shares last traded at $55.99, with a volume of 70,059 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the third quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in KBR by 4.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in KBR by 12.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in KBR by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 82,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

