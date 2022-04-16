Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.85

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.

Keppel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

