Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.85

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.
Keppel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keppel (KPELY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.