KeyCorp Cuts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $310.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $212.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.33 and its 200-day moving average is $260.86. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.