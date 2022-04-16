KeyCorp Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $250.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Synaptics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SYNA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $152.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.36 and its 200-day moving average is $225.97.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Synaptics by 123.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Synaptics by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

