Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Lifted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

