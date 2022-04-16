KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.33.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $15.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.48. 1,486,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.16.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

