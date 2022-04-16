Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,221 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,598 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,226,000 after purchasing an additional 950,763 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,777,000 after purchasing an additional 567,153 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,947,000 after purchasing an additional 353,886 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

