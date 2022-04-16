Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) PT Lowered to €44.00 at UBS Group

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from €47.00 ($51.09) to €44.00 ($47.83) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Konecranes from €41.00 ($44.57) to €38.00 ($41.30) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Konecranes stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

