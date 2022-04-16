Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KOS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 167,651 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,108,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 143,551 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 219,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,637,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673,182 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.