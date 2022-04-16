Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €121.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($131.52) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($127.17) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($142.39) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €105.43 ($114.60).

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €71.75 ($77.99) on Tuesday. Krones has a 52-week low of €67.50 ($73.37) and a 52-week high of €99.60 ($108.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €79.06 and a 200-day moving average of €86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

