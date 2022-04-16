L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 131.3% in March

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the March 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIQUY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($165.22) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($188.04) to €177.00 ($192.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $34.95 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

