L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 131.3% in March

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the March 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AIQUY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($165.22) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($188.04) to €177.00 ($192.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.
OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $34.95 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile (Get Rating)
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
