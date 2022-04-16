Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LTRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantronix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantronix has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.11.

LTRX opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. Lantronix has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $82,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,412 shares of company stock valued at $157,674. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 7,801.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

