Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 695 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after buying an additional 724,918 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after buying an additional 484,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exelon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exelon by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 165,109 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,493,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,933. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

Exelon Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.