Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,930,400. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 879,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

