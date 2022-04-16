Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 224 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.04. 867,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,318. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $101.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.12.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

