Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 422 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 897.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,877,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,858. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

